Top AP NDA Guns Meet at TD Chief Naidu’s Residence

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and AP BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari and other leaders met at the former chief minister’s residence in Undavalli here on Friday.

Sources said they discussed the elements of the common manifesto the NDA alliance would like to present to the people of Andhra Pradesh. They also dwelt on the political strategies to be adopted for winning the forthcoming elections.



The three party leaders also want to invite top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to address public meetings in Andhra Pradesh in the run up to the assembly and Lok Sabha general elections.



At the meeting, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh and BJP AP affairs co-in-charge Siddhartha Singh recommended setting up of a state-level committee to keep close watch on the ongoing poll campaign in the state and come up with new strategies with a target to win over 160 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats out of total 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.



The AP leaders expressed satisfaction with the joint public meetings being held in the name of Prajagalam, especially in erstwhile Godavari districts. They feel people are gradually realising the need to support the NDA. They are learnt to have agreed that more such meetings should be held at strategic locations to impress upon people the need to support the NDA.



The top leaders want their teams to keep a close watch on implementation of the Model Code of Conduct and alert the ECI every time the YSRC leaders violate it. They expressed their satisfaction over the way cadres from the three parties are working together, setting aside all their differences to help the NDA win the forthcoming elections.