Tomatoes, Potatoes Pelted at KTR in Bhainsa

Adilabad: Some unidentified persons pelted tomatoes and potatoes at BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao during his roadshow at Bhainsa town in Nirmal district on Thursday night.

A tense situation prevailed when BRS leaders and cadres realised that their leader was attacked with vegetables. Contesting candidate Atram Sakku, Boat MLA Anil Jadhav, former Minister Jogu Ramanna and former ZP Chairman Lolam Shyamsunder were on the campaigning vehicle. However, nobody was hurt in the attack.

Realising the situation, the police dispersed people in a preemptive action. Rama Rao left for Nirmal town where he was scheduled to address a roadshow just after completing his speech in Bhainsa town.

Rama Rao was shocked to see tomatoes and potatoes flying at him from somewhere and sought to ask where the police were and were there any police or they died.

Some reports state that some stones were also pelted at Rama Rao but they are yet not confirmed.

During his roadshow, some Hanuman disciples also protested against comments that Rama Rao made a few years ago. A few days back, Rama Rao reportedly said that chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans would not feed anybody.

On seeing the protest by Hanuman disciples, Rama Rao said don’t do silly things and warned them that they would be beaten up if they did not stop doing silly things. “Some people are doing chillara (silly) politics “.

Police attempted to convince the Hanuman Deeksha disciples to restrain from their protests but in vain. The Hanuman disciples displayed placards which warned the BRS leader against insulting lord Rama.

In his speech, Rama Rao questioned what Prime Minister Narendra Modi did in the last 10 years of the BJP rule and asked whether the income of the farmers was doubled.

He asked the disciples if Lord Rama asked them to throw stones at others.

He said the trash had gone when the former BRS of Mudhole MLA Vittal joined the Congress and recalled that Chandrashekhar Rao already alerted the people of the state that they would suffer if they accepted false promises and that Telangana has changed a lot negatively in the last five months. Rao said Congress has cheated the people of Telangana with the promise of crop loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh but in vain.