Tollywood Actor Suman Backs TD-JS Alliance, Hails Naidu's Experience
Kurnool: Veteran actor Suman expressed his support for the TD-Jana Sena alliance in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh elections, emphasising the importance of strategic seat allocation for victory.
Suman predicts win for TD-JS alliance with the right seat-sharing strategy. He praises Chandrababu Naidu's experience and leadership qualities. No plans to contest elections himself, welcomes Vijay's entry in Tamil Nadu politics.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
