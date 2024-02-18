Top
Tollywood Actor Suman Backs TD-JS Alliance, Hails Naidu's Experience

DC Correspondent
18 Feb 2024 5:41 PM GMT
Tollywood hero Suman. (File Image: Twitter)

Kurnool: Veteran actor Suman expressed his support for the TD-Jana Sena alliance in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh elections, emphasising the importance of strategic seat allocation for victory.

Suman predicts win for TD-JS alliance with the right seat-sharing strategy. He praises Chandrababu Naidu's experience and leadership qualities. No plans to contest elections himself, welcomes Vijay's entry in Tamil Nadu politics.

