Toddler Drowns In Water Bucket In Haveri

Haveri: A 1-year-2-month-old boy who drowned in a water-filled bucket in front of his house in Shivabasava Nagar, Haveri, died on Thursday night. The incident occurred on the morning of October 19, around 11.30 am, when the toddler, Dakshith, son of Ravi, was playing near a water bucket.

According to the FIR, Dakshith accidentally fell headfirst into the water and lost consciousness. The family members immediately rushed him to the Hospital for treatment. Despite medical intervention, the boy died on the night of October 23 at around 9 pm.

Family members have stated that there is no suspicion of foul play in the death. A case is registered at Haveri Town Police Station.