 Top
Home » Nation

Toddler Drowns In Water Bucket In Haveri

Nation
24 Oct 2025 7:18 PM IST

Dakshith accidentally fell headfirst into the water and lost consciousness

Toddler Drowns In Water Bucket In Haveri
x
Representational Image (Source: DC)

Haveri: A 1-year-2-month-old boy who drowned in a water-filled bucket in front of his house in Shivabasava Nagar, Haveri, died on Thursday night. The incident occurred on the morning of October 19, around 11.30 am, when the toddler, Dakshith, son of Ravi, was playing near a water bucket.

According to the FIR, Dakshith accidentally fell headfirst into the water and lost consciousness. The family members immediately rushed him to the Hospital for treatment. Despite medical intervention, the boy died on the night of October 23 at around 9 pm.

Family members have stated that there is no suspicion of foul play in the death. A case is registered at Haveri Town Police Station.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
haveri PoliceStation child death 
India Southern States Karnataka Haveri 
Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X