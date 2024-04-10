Toddler Dies Consuming Petrol Thinking it is Cool Drink

Tirupati: A two-year-old boy from Nellore city lost his life after mistaking petrol for a cool drink and consuming it.

Shaik Karimulla, a resident of Nellore’s Irugaalamma street, runs a chicken shop. His wife Ammu works at a fish stall. They have a son Kaleshah. On the evening of April 7 while Ammu was working at the fish stall near Irugaalamma Temple, Kaleshah was playing nearby. He saw a bottle of petrol while playing. He drank it mistaking it for a cool drink.



Kaleshah immediately lost consciousness. He was rushed to the Nellore District Government Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Kaleshah’s parents have filed a complaint with Chinnabazaar police, who have registered a case and are investigating.