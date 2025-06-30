 Top
Toddler Dies After Falling Into Boiling Pot in UP; Sister Met Same Fate Two Years Ago

DC Correspondent
30 Jun 2025 1:12 PM IST

18-month-old Priya succumbed to burns after falling into boiling chickpeas; family earlier lost elder daughter in similar accident

A toddler in Sonbhadra, UP died after falling into a vessel of boiling chickpeas—just two years after her sister died in a similar mishap.

In a tragic and shocking incident, an 18-month-old girl, Priya, died after falling into a pot of boiling chickpeas on a burning stove in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district. The incident took place in the Duddhi area on Saturday, and is eerily similar to a tragedy that struck the same family two years ago.

According to a Times of India report, the toddler was the daughter of Shailendra, a local chaat seller. He told police that his wife was boiling chickpeas to prepare paanipuri (golgappa) stuffing, while little Priya was playing nearby. The mother had briefly gone to another room when the child accidentally fell into the large vessel.

Hearing her screams, the mother rushed to pull her out and took her to a nearby hospital. She was later referred to the district hospital, where she succumbed to her severe burn injuries.

Police confirmed it was a clear case of accidental death. In a devastating coincidence, the couple had lost their elder daughter in a similar accident two years ago, when she fell into a pot of boiling dal and died.

The back-to-back tragedies have sent shockwaves through the local community and underscored the dangers of kitchen-related accidents in modest households, where cooking often takes place on the floor or in open areas accessible to children.

