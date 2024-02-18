TNCC Gets New Head

Chennai: Amidst the tug of war over seat sharing with the DMK, the Congress high command appointed K Selvaperunthagai as the new president for the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee relieving K S Alagiri from the post.

The post of Congress Legislature Party leader, which was hitherto held by Selvaperunthagai, goes to party MLA R Rajesh Kumar, according to a press release issued by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal on Saturday.

The sudden decision by the high command – former president Alagiri had issued a statement condemning the BJP a few hours ahead of that – came as a surprise to many in the party as talks with the DMK over seat-sharing could soon be held.