TN class 11 student going for exam brutally attacked, three held

Tirunelveli: A Class 11 student was brutally attacked by three persons including two minors inside a bus in Srivaikuntam near here and the trio has been detained in connection with the incident, a police official said on Tuesday.

The victim hailing from Ariyanayakipuram is a student of a school in Palayamkottai. He was travelling in a bus to write the public examination on March 10 when the gang of three accosted him and attacked him indiscriminately inside the bus at Srivaikuntam.

It is alleged that the victim had teased a girl school student from Kettiyammalpuram village near Srivaikuntam. Enraged over this, the girl complained to her two brothers and the duo along with their friend got into the bus in which the victim was travelling to Palayamkottai and attacked him, the official said.

He has been admitted to the Srivaikuntam government hospital where he is undergoing treatment for multiple injuries.

Tirunelveli district collector R Sukumar, Thoothukudi district collector K Ilambahavath, Thoothukudi Superintendent of police Albert John, and other senior officials visited the GH and enquired about the health condition of the victim.

According to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital Dean Dr Revathy Balan, the victim's condition was stable and he was recuperating. Police pickets have been posted in the villages around Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi district.