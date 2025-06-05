TMC’s Mahua Moitra Marries Ex BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Private Ceremony Abroad

Bhubaneswar: Political corridors and social circuits in Odisha were sent into a tizzy on Thursday after reports surfaced of a hush-hush wedding between Biju Janata Dal (BJD) stalwart and four-time Puri MP Pinaki Misra and firebrand Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. The revelation, equal parts surprising and spicy, has left many hailing the unconventional couple, while others whisper in wonder at how the seasoned duo decided to tie the knot away from prying eyes.

According to national media reports, Pinaki Misra and Mahua Moitra got hitched in a discreet ceremony in Germany on May 3.

For the uninitiated, Pinaki Misra, 65, a senior Supreme Court lawyer and long-time Puri Lok Sabha MP, is no stranger to headlines. Mahua Moitra, 50, known for her razor-sharp wit, fearless speeches, and fair share of controversies, is currently serving her second term as MP from Krishnanagar, West Bengal.

The wedding was so low-key that even seasoned gossipmongers missed the scent. It only came to light after photos of the newlyweds started doing the rounds on TV, print, and digital platforms. In one of the pictures, Mahua beams in a traditional gold ensemble, while Pinaki appears every bit the composed statesman-turned-groom.

Both leaders have had their past chapters. According to Parliament’s official records, Pinaki Misra was earlier married to Sangita Misra, with whom he shares a son and a daughter. Mahua Moitra was previously married to Danish financier Lars Brorson and was later reportedly in a relationship with advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai — a detail that made headlines during a controversy involving parliamentary questions and login credentials.

Interestingly, sources from Puri recall spotting Mahua Moitra at Lord Jagannath’s Ratha Yatra alongside Pinaki a couple of years ago — a sighting now being reinterpreted with knowing smirks and raised eyebrows.

Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that Mahua has been in the eye of a storm over allegations of accepting favours from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for raising questions in Parliament — claims she has vehemently denied, insisting that she only shared her login credentials so that the businessman’s staff could type out queries on her behalf.