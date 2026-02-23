TMC's Jakir Hossain Gets Fresh Citizenship Notice; Blames EC - BJP Nexus

BERHAMPORE: Jangipur TMC MLA and former state minister Jakir Hossain received SIR hearing notice again! Visibly shaken Jakir Hossain complained "I am a sitting MLA for two terms and former state minister; Election commission and BJP nexus maligned my image and questioned my citizenship again despite I was deposited all documents earlier but they are not satisfied at all. If EC officials harassed me what are the position of common people at all?"

However, Mr. Hossain said that EC officials informed me over telephone today and I told them they should send me legal written notice.



