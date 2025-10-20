TMC to Set Up Radiation Oncology Therapy Centre in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai:The Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) will construct a new cancer care building, considered to be one of India’s largest radiation therapy facilities, at its Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research & Education in Cancer in Navi Mumbai.

Funded through the ICICI Bank’s CSR contribution of ₹625 crore, the facility will be among India’s largest radiation therapy centres, equipped with cutting-edge cancer treatment technologies. In India, the TMC will set up three such state-of-the-art cancer care buildings – one each at Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, Mullanpur (New Chandigarh) in Punjab and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.



The groundbreaking ceremony and unveiling of foundation stone for the building – named as ‘ICICI Foundation Block for Radiation Oncology’ – was conducted on Sunday. The 11-storey building with a ground floor and two basements will span across 3.4 lakh square feet. It will house 12 state-of-the-art Linear Accelerators (LINACs), and other advanced cancer care equipment. LINACs deliver precise radiation to cancer cells thereby minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissues.



The centre will serve 7,200 patients with radiation therapies annually, offering over two lakh radiation sessions to these patients. In addition, the block will provide OPD consultations and diagnostics to 25,000 new patients a year. It is expected to be completed by 2027.



The block for radiation oncology will include a range of advance radiation equipment for precision therapy, radiology facilities like MRI, CT scanners, CT simulators for outdoor and indoor patients and dedicated research and training facilities for medical professionals.

Dr. Sudeep Gupta, Director, Tata Memorial Centre, said, “These facilities will provide state-of-the-art, evidence-based cancer therapy to underserved patients and significantly enhance our capacity for years to come. Notably, the blocks will establish centres of excellence in childhood and adult blood cancers and house one of India’s largest radiation oncology facilities. This contribution strengthens our commitment to delivering advanced, compassionate care to the most needy cancer patients nationwide.”

Speaking on the occasion, Pradeep Kumar Sinha, Chairman, ICICI Bank said, “ICICI Bank, through its CSR arm, continues to work in four thematic areas – healthcare, environmental conservation, sustainable livelihood and community development projects. We are pleased to partner with TMC in a mission towards cancer care that aligns with our philosophy of strengthening critical healthcare infrastructure in the country. Once completed, the ‘ICICI Foundation Block for Radiation Oncology’ will significantly augment availability of advanced radiation therapy to larger sections of society.”