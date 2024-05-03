TMC to get 15 Hardly, Congress not even 50: Modi

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi predicted on Friday that neither would the Trinamul Congress win more than 15 Lok Sabha seats out of the 42 in West Bengal nor would the Congress score a “half century” in the tally of seats across the country.

Modi said at Tehatta in Krishnanagar of Nadia, “Who has the ability to form government of the country? TMC can't even win 15 seats in the entire country. Now you tell me if TMC can form government with just 15 seats! It is also difficult for the Congress this time to make a half century irrespective of their efforts.”

He added, “Can they form a government when they can't get 50 seats? Once the Sun didn't set for the Left here. Now red flags are not visible. They have been lying crushed. It is only BJP-led NDA which can form government.”

Modi, addressing campaign rallies at three different parliamentary constituencies, also took a swipe at Congress scion Rahul Gandhi for shifting to Rae Bareli seat instead of Amethi, where he had lost in 2019. He sarcastically repeated Rahul Gandhi’s quote: “Daro mat, Bhaago mat (Don't panic, Don't run away).”

In a veiled jibe at UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, the PM remarked, "I had stated in Parliament when the polls were two-three months away that their biggest leader would not dare to contest the polls and would run away out of fear. She literally fled to Rajasthan and from there made entry to the Rajya Sabha. That is what happened in fact.”

Mocking Gandhi, Modi claimed, "I also said that Shehzade going to lose at Wayanad and because of fear of losing in Wayanad, he will start looking for a third seat the moment voting ends there.”

Modi pointed out, “Now all of his close aides started talking about his contest from Amethi. But he panicked so much that he ran away from there also and is now looking for road at Rae Bareli. These people keep going around telling public ‘Daro Mat.’ Today I am also telling them with lot of happiness: Are Daro Mat, Bhaago Mat."

The PM said, “The Congress is set to be decimated in lesser number of seats that they got last time as they are contesting in few seats. The country has also understood that these people are not fighting the polls to win.” He said that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties were in the race to become the main Opposition against the BJP.

Reiterating his tirade against the Trinamul Congress over violence against women in Sandeshkhali, Modi played Hindutva card while speaking at Bardhaman-Durgapur parliamentary constituency. He referred to Bharatpur TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's recent threat to send the bodies of Hindus flowing at Bhagirathi river in Murshidabad and wondered, “What kind of political culture is this?” The PM alleged that such threats showed that the Hindus have been reduced to “second class citizens” in Bengal under TMC rule.

On the School Service Commission job scam which led to the termination of 25,753 appointments of state education department staff including teachers by the Calcutta High Court last month, the PM pledged to support the meritorious candidates who were affected by the order.

He informed that he has ordered the state BJP leadership to open a social media window and enlist the names of those candidates who had got the jobs because of their merit and not by paying hefty amount of money to the TMC leaders.