TMC Sure Of Retaining WB In 2 Poll Phases; BJP Welcomes Schedule

KOLKATA: Taking potshots at the Election Commission's announcement of a two-phase Assembly polls covering 294 seats in West Bengal, ruling Trinamul Congress on Sunday sounded confident of its fourth term in power. BJP however welcomed the poll schedule while CPI(M) claimed that the itinerary was released after seat allocations.

TMC posted on X-handle, “How many phases will it take for the people of Bengal to decisively reject Bangla-Birodhi @BJP4India once and for all? Answer Jotoi Koro Hamla, #AbarJitbeBangla #BoycottBJP.” State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya however said, “We welcome the poll schedule. People are ready to bid adieu to this government.”

Asked about the poll phases, he explained, “It is more important what the EC thinks about it than we do. Many states which earlier went to polls did not witness violence. But here we had to see post-poll violence. After the announcement of the result, we will run our government from the Writers Building to fulfil the promises we made to the people.”

On the other hand, CPI(M) state secretary Mohammad Salim said, “Those who can't publish an error-free voters' list, how can they conduct a free and fair poll? The schedule has been prepared to fix the election result beforehand. It looks like seats were allocated before the conduct of the polls. We will see till the end. Our movement has been underway to restore voting rights and democracy. If needed we will move the Supreme Court to bring back the rights to the voters whose names were deleted.”