TMC Plans Massive Overhaul In Murshidabad; 7+ MLAs May Lose Tickets

BERHAMPORE: More than seven ruling Trinamul congress MLAs might be dropped from Murshidabad district. It may be mentioned total MLAs are twenty-two and in 2021 assembly election Trinamul congress won 20 and BJP 2. Insiders’ sources from TMC said this time Farakka Trinamul congress MLA Monirul Islam might be axed for his controversial activities in SIR and Samsergunj violence in 2025.However TMC trailed by more than 10 thousand votes. On the other hand, Jangipur TMC MLA Zakir Hossain, Sagardighi MLA Bayron Biswas and Jalangi TMC MLA Abdur Razzaq’s names are still under adjudication in final voter list.

Meanwhile Bharatpur ruling MLA Humayun Kabir suspended from party and Burwan assembly MLA Jiban Krishna Saha is in ED jail custody in teachers’ recruitment scam case. Nabagram three times sitting MLA Kanai Mondal might also dropped for his dissident activities.

Three times sitting MLA from Raninagar assembly Rabiul Alam Chowdhury might also dropped for not combat Humayun Kabir. TMC might nominate national awarded teacher Babar Ali in this prestigious seat. in Bharatpur Safiul Alam Khan alias Banu and Pratima Rajak from Burwan assembly both former congress MLAs might get tickets.