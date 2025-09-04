TMC Panchayat Leader Held in Kolkata for Abusing Female Colleagues

Berhampore: A Trinamul Congress-run panchayat samity head from Murshidabad in West Bengal was arrested by police in south Kolkata after he refused to resign from his post on the orders of chief minister Mamata Banerjee's MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee for allegedly abusing two of his female colleagues.

The arrested TMC leader is Masiur Rahaman. He is the chairman of Sagardighi Panchayat Samity in Murshidabad. Mr Rahaman verbally and physically abused Helen Sardar from the tribal community and Aliara Bibi from the Muslim community. While Ms Sardar is karmadhyaksha (women) at the Panchayat Samity headed by Mr Rahaman, Ms Bibi is a panchayat pradhan.

They lodged a complaint with the police against Mr Rahaman who was later booked in a case. Coming to know about the entire incident, Mr Banerjee directed Mr Rahaman to resign from his post on August 27, according to sources. The accused however went into hiding and took shelter in Kolkata. He was caught from Park Street on Wednesday evening. The TMC leader will be produced at Jangipur Court on Thursday.