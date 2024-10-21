TMC Names Candidates for 6 Assembly Seats in Upcoming Bypolls in West Bengal

Kolkata: West Bengal's ruling Trinamul Congress on Sunday announced its candidates' list for the Assembly bypolls in six seats of the state on November 13.

It posted on X-handle, “The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) under the guidance and inspiration of Hon'ble Chairperson Smt. @MamataOfficial is pleased to announce the list of candidates for the impending West Bengal Legislative Assembly By-election dated 13th November, 2024.”

At Sitai in Coochbehar, the TMC gave ticket to Sangita Roy while Joyprakash Toppo has been fielded at Madarihat in Alipurduar. Both the seats are in North Bengal.

At Naihati in North 24 Parganas, TMC made Sanat De it's candidate. At Haroa in the same district, Rabiul Islam, who is one of the sons of late party MP Haji Nurul Islam, will contest on a TMC ticket.

At Midnapore, the chief minister's party picked Sujoy Hajra while Falguni Singhababu has been fielded at Taldangra. The TMC candidate list came a day after BJP announced its candidates for the bypolls.