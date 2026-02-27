TMC Names 4 Candidates For RS Polls

KOLKATA: The Trinamul Congress on Friday evening announced the names of minister Babul Supriyo, former Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, Supreme Court advocate Menaka Guruswamy and actor Koel Mallick as candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Menaka Guruswamy is the daughter of Deccan Chronicle columnist and China expert Mohan Guruswamy.

The Election Commission has announced that polling for 37 Rajya Sabha seats across multiple states, including West Bengal, will be held on March 16.

“We are pleased to announce the candidature of Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar, Menaka Guruswamy and Koel Mallick for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to them,” the TMC said in a post on X.

“May they continue to uphold Trinamul's enduring legacy of resilience and its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of every Indian,” it said.

Supriyo, who joined the TMC in 2021, is a minister in the Mamata Banerjee Cabinet. Kumar served as the Director General of Police and earlier as the Commissioner of Kolkata Police.

Guruswamy is a Supreme Court advocate, while Mallick is a prominent actor in the Bengali film industry.