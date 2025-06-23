TMC MP Sougata Roy Admitted To Hospital

Kolkata: Trinamul Congress veteran Sougata Roy was admitted to Belle Vue Clinic on Sunday morning after he fell ill at home. This is the third time the 77-year-old Dum Dum MP became ill this year.

He has been admitted to Belle Vue Clinic, under Dr Manoj Shah, his family physician, with drowsiness, the private hospital said in the evening. It said that since Saturday, Mr Roy had few bouts of loose motion.

He also has a history of fall with syncope apart from “past history of T2 DM, HTN, cold, ppm done one month back.” A brain CT scan done showed no significant changes, according to the hospital adding “Rest of the investigations are going on. His condition is being monitored continuously.”