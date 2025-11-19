TMC MP Files Complaint Against WB Governor Of Provocation

KOLKATA: Senior Trinamul Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Hare Street police station in the city against West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose, accusing him of making provocative statements from the Raj Bhavan against the Mamata Banerjee government.

Mr Banerjee’s move came a day after Mr Bose filed an FIR with the same police station against him for alleging last week that the Raj Bhavan was being used for sheltering criminals and stocking weapons for the BJP and thus trying to hinder his work.

The governor was then so irritated by the TMC MP’s claim that he ordered a search operation by a bomb squad in his security cover and the Kolkata Police at his palatial workplace-cum-residence to show that nothing could be found there.

In his complaint, Mr Banerjee stated that Mr Bose, “in agreement with some unknown politically motivated persons having common object, intentionally, willfully, deliberately and purposely made some statements to excite rebellion and/or subversive activities and encouraged feelings of separatist activities against the Government and State of West Bengal inter alia endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.”

He also pointed out multiple occasions in the last one year when Mr Bose spoke against incidents of violence and police inaction in the state. The four-time Serampore parliamentarian further demanded a probe against Suman Paul, a deputy secretary rank official from the state government now posted at the Raj Bhavan, for “his participation in the criminal activities” of Mr Bose.