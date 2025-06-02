TMC MLA Threatens Police, Takes U-Turn Later

Berhampore: A Trinamul Congress MLA in West Bengal has threatened to “discipline” the police. The legislator is Humayun Kabir who represents Bharatpur seat in Murshidabad and is known for making controversial statements.

In a video that went viral, Mr Kabir was seen attacking the cops verbally while addressing a conference on digital media at Berhampore on Sunday. He also named some police stations in the district for torturing people.

The TMC MLA alleged, “There are some police stations like Shamshergunj, where an incident happened recently, in Murshidabad. These are Lalgola, Barwan Bharatpur where certain activities take place.”

He then claimed, “Had I been in the opposition now, I wouldn't have needed even 24 hours to discipline them. But my hands are tied now as I'm in the ruling side. That's why these police stations unleash audacity and atrocities on the common people. Don't feel scared by police threats. If the police harass your family, let me know. I'm with you.”

Mr Kabir however took a U-turn on Monday and softened his stand. He said, “I am withdrawing my remarks against some police officials after having a long discussion with Superintendent of Police (Murshidabad) Kumar Sunny Raj as he assured me of taking proper steps."

His attacks on the cops and backtrack came close on the heels of a similar act by TMC strongman of Birbhum, Anubrata Mondal, on a police officer in the district.