TMC MLA Slams Party Choice at Murshidabad Seat

Berhampore: Internal feud over ticket distribution has hit the Trinamul Congress again in Murshidabad of West Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha Election. This time, Hariharpara MLA Niyamat Sheikh opposed his party's decision to field sitting MP Abu Taher Khan at the Murshidabad seat again.



On Sunday Mr Sheikh, who also wanted to contest from the Murshidabad seat, alleged, "Mr Khan is a newcomer in our party. He defected to TMC in 2019 from Congress as an MLA and got a LS ticket to win despite badmouthing us. He did nothing as an MP in the last five years.”The TMC MLA claimed, “When I was attacked during the Panchayat Election, Mr Khan was least bothered to inquire about me. He has become active after getting a ticket again. I have been in TMC much before 2011 but I was overlooked. I have apprised our party leadership about everything.”According to TMC insiders, party national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee has tried to placate Mr Sheikh and advised him to campaign for Mr Khan.Mr Khan also assured that Mr Sheikh would participate in the campaign, saying “Our party leadership is looking into the matter.” Recently Bharatpur TMC MLA Humayun Kabir opposed the candidature of former cricketer Yusuf Pathan at the Berhampore seat, calling him an 'outsider' before Mr Banerjee placated him.