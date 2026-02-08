TMC MLA: No Lakshmir Bhandar Aid To ISF Workers If They Don't Elect Us

KOLKATA: Days after West Bengal chief minister and Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee hiked monthly aids in public welfare schemes including Lakshmir Bhandar in the interim budget with an eye on upcoming Assembly Election, her party MLA from Canning Purba in South 24 Parganas, Saokat Molla, has threatened to stop the benefits to the Indian Secular Front (ISF) workers if they would not vote for them this time.

Referring to ISF MLA Noushad Siddiqui’s first victory from Bhangar seat in the district five years ago, Mr Molla told a TMC rally on Sunday, “We earlier lost in three areas of Bhangar. Our government has completely shut those houses there. While eating at your brother's expense, how dare you praise your maternal uncle and talk of the money belonging to Mamata Banerjee’s ancestral funds? When the Mamata Banerjee government sends aid, some of Chaltaberia and Shalpukur drag her mother and aunt into it!”

He then added, “Let us reveal that we have stopped money. If you have guts, go and collect the money. Let us see how bigshot you are! For future, let me make it clear. Some names came from CMR in this area. I have an appeal to every leader. As TMC we have to ensure no ISF leader gets the money. Later we will see how they get money underschemes because neither the BJP-rule at the Centre nor agents like Noushad and Abbas provides it. Mamata Banerjee sends this money from her government treasury to the poor to help them.”