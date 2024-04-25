TMC Man Hurt in Blast While Making Bombs

Berhampore: A Trinamul Congress worker was injured in an explosion while allegedly making crude bombs in Murshidabad of West Bengal. The right hand of the injured, Zinnah Ali (40), got blown in impact of the explosion.

The Election Commission has sought report from the state police and district administration about the incident that took place at Munai Kandra village in Burwan of Berhampore parliamentary constituency. The location was within 50 yards of a polling station. Berhampore will go to the Lok Sabha polls on May 13.

The villagers woke up from sleep to a defeaning sound on Wednesday night. They found Zinnah lying unconscious in a pool of blood. The injured was rushed to Birbhum for treatment. Murshidabad district Congress spokesman Jayanta Das alleged that TMC workers were making crude bombs to terrorise the opposition workers before the election.