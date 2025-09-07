TMC Malda Chief Threatens BJP MLA with Acid Attack

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Malda district president Abdur Rahim Bakshi sparked controversy on Saturday after threatening to pour acid into the mouth of a BJP MLA over remarks on migrant workers.

At a protest rally against alleged “atrocities on Bengali-speaking migrant workers” outside the state, Bakshi lashed out at BJP legislator Shankar Ghosh, without naming him, for earlier describing migrant workers from Bengal as “Rohingyas” and “Bangladeshis.”

“The one who shamelessly says 30 lakh migrant workers of Bengal are Rohingyas or Bangladeshis... if I hear this again, I will burn your voice to ashes with acid inside your mouth. I will burn your face with acid,” Bakshi said in his speech, urging supporters to socially boycott the BJP and “tear down BJP flags.”

The remarks triggered sharp condemnation from the BJP. Malda MP Khagen Murmu accused the ruling party of fostering “a culture of intimidation and violence.” He said, “This is the culture of the Trinamool Congress. Their job is to intimidate people. Such statements reflect their desperation ahead of elections.”

BJP workers staged protests in Malda, with Murmu leading a sit-in against what he alleged were false police cases targeting BJP members. Bakshi’s outburst comes despite repeated warnings from TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who recently cautioned her party leaders to refrain from derogatory or inflammatory comments that could harm the party’s image ahead of state polls.