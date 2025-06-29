TMC Issues Show Cause To MLA Madan Mitra For Insensitive Remarks

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Sunday show caused party MLA Madan Mitra stating that his comments over the alleged gangrape of a law student in her college were uncalled for and insensitive. In a letter to Mitra, who is the former minister, TMC state president Subrata Bakshi show caused him for breaking party rules and to reply within three days.

"Your (Mitra) uncalled for and insensitive comments on June 28 has affected our party's image," the show cause letter issued by Bakshi said. It also said that Mitra's comments were against the party's stand on the matter. Bakshi said that the party's highest leadership has in the strongest terms condemned the shameful incident and that the administration was taking all necessary steps.

It noted that the accused persons were quickly identified and arrested by police. Mitra had on Saturday said that the incident would not have happened had the student not gone to the college alone and that she should have taken some friends with her or informed people before going there.

"This incident has sent a message to girls that if someone calls you when the college is closed, don't go, nothing good will come of it. If that girl had not gone there, this incident wouldn't have happened," Mitra said. "The one who committed this dirty deed took advantage of the situation," he said.

Mitra's comments came a day after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee had on Friday said, "If a friend rapes a friend, how can you ensure security? Will the police be there in schools? This was done by students to another student. Who will protect her (victim)?

The TMC distanced itself from the comments of the two leaders and termed those as their personal statements. "The remarks made by MP Kalyan Banerjee and MLA Madan Mitra concerning the heinous crime at South Calcutta Law College were made in their personal capacities. The party unequivocally disassociates itself from their statements and strongly condemns the same. These views do not reflect the position of the party in any manner whatsoever," the Trinamool Congress posted on X.

Immediately, Banerjee, the TMC's Serampore MP, questioned whether the party was "indirectly supporting" those leaders who were "shielding the criminals". He also distanced himself from the party's statement. "I completely disagree with the post made by AITCofficial on X. Are they indirectly supporting the leaders who are shielding these criminals? Mere academic statements won't bring any real change unless immediate action is taken against those leaders directly responsible... I also wish to clearly distance myself from those who are encouraging or protecting these criminals," Banerjee stated on X.

Banerjee, however, said that people's psyche needs to change to curb such crimes. Mitra has also taken to X, saying that his statements were "misled by a motivated group" to malign him. "...my statement has been totally misled and misused by a motivated group whose basic intention was to malign the image of our party AITC by wrongly focusing my statement to serve their own purpose," he said.