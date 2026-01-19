TMC Hails SC Order to EC on SIR; It’s a Defeat of Modi, BJP Before Polls, Says Party MP Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamul Congress welcomed the Supreme Court order to the Election Commission to publish the list of voters with logical discrepancies in the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR), calling it a “defeat” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP before the Assembly polls.

TMC MP of Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee posted on X-handle, “We wholeheartedly welcome the landmark direction of the SC to the EC. This much-needed intervention has dealt a decisive blow to the CRUEL, POLITICALLY-MOTIVATED and deeply UNJUST SIR process.”

He alleged, “The SC has rightly ordered that the names of those arbitrarily slapped with the vague, sinister label of “Logical Discrepancy” must be publicly published. The BJP-ECI combine has been exposed for the BANGLA-BIRODHI ZAMINDARS they are.”

The TMC national general secretary also claimed, “It has been clearly directed that the list of unmapped voters must be published, BLA-IIs allowed to attend hearings, hearing venues significantly increased, Madhyamik admit cards accepted as valid ID, and written receipts issued to every summoned voter. This is a judicial slap across the face of the EC, and the people of Bengal will deliver an even sharper democratic slap to the BJP at the ballot box.”

Earlier he told his poll campaign rally at Barasat in North 24 Parganas, ”BJP’s SIR game is over. One crore names that were targeted to be struck off have been saved, and the victory belongs to the people of Bengal. Our voting rights were being threatened but the SC has given them a firm rebuke.”

Mr Banerjee added, “Today BJP and Modi have been defeated in court; in the coming days, they will be defeated by votes. This is not Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, or Gujarat. This land has shown the way to the freedom movement and the Renaissance. We never bow our heads to outsiders. The people of Bengal do not know how to sell their spine or live in slavery.”