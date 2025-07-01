TMC Flags 'Ghost Voters', SIR Concerns In Meeting With EC

NEW DELHI: A five-member delegation of Trinamool Congress met with the Election Commissioners on Tuesday and conveyed their party’s concern with regard to `ghost’ voters, Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and alleged attempts by central paramilitary forces to influence elections. This meeting was part of the Election Commission of India’s initiative to hold discussions with all political parties and hear their suggestions and grievances.

The meeting took place in the backdrop of Trinamool Congress alleging duplicate EPIC numbers detected in West Bengal some time back. TMC said the party delegation, composed of Chandrima Bhattacharya, Kalyan Banerjee, Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, and Prakash Chik Baraik, submitted “constructive suggestions” and raised key concerns to safeguard and strengthen the democratic process.

“Today, our delegation had a productive meeting with ECI, where key concerns threatening the conduct of free and fair elections were raised, including inclusion of ghost voters and duplication of EPIC numbers, issues surrounding the Special Intensive Revision exercise and attempts by Central Forces to influence the electoral process. Ms Mamata Banerjee holds the Election Commission in the highest regard. We urge the Commission to uphold its constitutional mandate with neutrality and impartiality,” TMC said following the meeting. The TMC leaders also raised the issue of voter turnout data being released late. For SIR, the TMC has suggested that 2024 should be the base year for SIR.

Later, while speaking to media, TMC MP Mr Kalyan Banerjee said his party raised apprehensions about SIR which to them seems to be eligibility first and inclusion later. “We pointed out that although you are talking about revision, it is creating confusion. Under the statute, the revision roll should be based on 2024, that is the base level. This means that voters enrolled till 2024 should remain irrespective of any condition. We also highlighted that the main concern is the requirement for birth certificates (as proof of domicile),” Mr Banerjee said. He added that the poll panel took note of it and said they would consider it.

"They said those who already are voters will remain voters. If any inclusion is made after this, it will be based on evidence," he said. TMC also raised concerns over the alleged addition of a large number of voters ahead of polls and gave the examples of Haryana and Delhi. They also suggested that only new voters between 18 and 21 years of age should be added ahead of the polls.

"But how can people aged 50-60 suddenly be part of the bulk voter list and how can the number of new inclusions rise to 40,000?" Mr Banerjee said.

West Bengal MLA and state minister Firhad Hakim said they also raised the issue of central forces entering booths and influencing voters in some places. "We proposed to them that if central forces are there, state police should also be there inside the booth. No forces should enter the area where polling is done inside the booths," said Mr Hakim.

Without commenting on the TMC’s concerns, the ECI said these interactions provide for a long-felt need of constructive discussions which enable national and state party presidents to share their suggestions and concerns directly with the Commission.

“This initiative aligns with the Commission’s broader vision of further strengthening the electoral process in accordance with the existing legal framework with all stakeholders,” ECI said.