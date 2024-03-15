TMC: Didi Fell Down Accidentally; Doctor Claims Push from Behind Logic Misinterpreted

Kolkata: A day after West Bengal chief minister and Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee fell down at her residence and suffered deep facial injuries, her party described the incident as an "accident" while a doctor, who earlier stated that a “push from behind” made her fall, claimed that he was "misinterpreted."

On Friday, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “Ms Banerjee fell down due to an accident at home. Those who spread canards and pass objectionable comments about it are beyond the normal and healthy culture. Doctors are looking into if the CM had stumbled or something happened to her with a sudden jerk due to blood pressure-related problems.”Interestingly, SSKM director Dr Monimoy Bandopadhyay stated in a medical bulletin on Thursday night that "some push from behind" forced the CM to fall. Kajari Banerjee, a family member of the TMC chief, also echoed him then, saying, "I heard there was a push from behind..."Dr Bandopadhyay, when asked on Friday about his statement, however claimed, “There may be a misinterpretation of it. We have clarified that this is a sensation of push from behind which happens when a person is weak...”Downplaying the incident further, Mr Ghosh also wondered, “Many are also asking where the security personnel and the medical team were during the incident. This is really strange! When the CM lives in an individual space at home, is it possible for her security personnel to be inside also? Didn't our former President Pranab Mukherjee get injured after falling down in the bathroom?”He added, “Are these incidents unnatural or new? Anyone can feel experience fluctuations in blood pressure or a jerk due to a strain over excessive work. But BJP and other opposition parties are playing vulture politics over it.” The TMC reaction came after Midnapore BJP MP Dilip Ghosh raised many unanswered questions on the security lapse and unavailability of first-aid at the CM home and demanded a probe.