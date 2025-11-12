TMC Demands Amit Shah’s Resignation Over Delhi Blast

Kolkata: West Bengal's ruling Trinamul Congress on Tuesday demanded union home minister Amit Shah's resignation for the deadly blast in New Delhi. It also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bhutan tour a day after the explosion.



State minister Shashi Panja said, “If the union home minister himself cannot identify the nature of the attack, how will he secure the nation? If he does not know then who will know? Where are the intelligence reports? Where is the assessment mechanism? This is complete abdication of duty. He must resign immediately.”



She pointed out, “Delhi Police is directly under the Union Home Ministry. There is no question of passing the blame. The blast took place in the capital city, under the Home Minister’s direct watch. How are such grave lapses being allowed?”



The TMC then trained guns on Mr Modi. “Even after the deadly blast in Delhi that killed over 12 people, the Prime Minister left for a two-day visit to Bhutan. Is there no shame? Is there no sense of responsibility to the citizens of the country?” it asked.



Earlier Diamond Harbour TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, while expressing his “shock” over the blast and casualties, posted on X-handle, “It is extremely distressing that such an incident has taken place in the heart of our National Capital. The Delhi Police, which is directly under the Union Home Ministry, bears the primary responsibility for maintaining law and order. How, then are such grave lapses in security being allowed to occur?”

He also stated, “An impartial, time-bound investigation must be conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), under court supervision if necessary, to uncover the truth and ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable.”