TMC: CAA Cut-Off Date Extension is Diversion Trick by BJP

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said on Wednesday, “It is nothing but a diversion from the issues because BJP wants to fulfill its agenda by misleading people on the pretext of the CAA, NRC and SIR ahead of the polls here.”

He also claimed, “They are not for any development and against release of funds to Bengal. They also insult the Bengali language and harass the Bengalis outside. Still they are upto making a diversion when Bengal is aggrieved over several issues.”

Echoing him, state minister Shashi Panja said, “TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and our party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee have reiterated in the past that the CAA would not be allowed.”

She added, “Now BJP is using a diversionary tactic with the MHA order. CAA will follow NRC. It is their ploy. We know what the Election Commission is doing through SIR is also a backdoor to the NRC. This will not be allowed also.”