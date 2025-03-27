TMC: British Airways, on Didi's plea, mulls to restart Kolkata-London flight

Kolkata: Days after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged British Airways during her UK visit to resume it's flight operations on the Kolkata-London route, her party has claimed that the famous global airline started working on her request for a biweekly service. British Airways ended its flight operations from the city in March of 2009 after its connectivity for around 80 years.

On Thursday, the Trinamul Congress posted on X-handle, “Guess who’s bridging the gap between Kolkata and London? British Airways is acting on @MamataOfficial’s suggestion, with plans for biweekly direct flights already in motion. When Didi speaks, the world listens!” It also added, “British Airways answers Smt Mamata Banerjee's call with direct Kolkata-London flight.”

However there has been no reaction from the British Airways to the TMC’s claims. On March 25, the TMC supremo said at an event in London, “I have a humble request to my friends from UK airlines. Can you give us one direct flight? British Airways used to operate (London-Kolkata flights). But the service was withdrawn before we came to power. I do not know what the reason was. But now every flight remains almost fully booked. We are also giving some fuel concessions. Whoever approaches us first, we will give them an advantage in fuel tax.”