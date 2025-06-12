TMC, BJP Protest Attack On Tagore House In Bangladesh

Kolkata: In a rare instance of unity, West Bengal’s ruling and opposition parties, Trinamul Congress and BJP, strongly protested the mob attack on famous poet Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral house in Bangladesh.

TMC posted on X-handle, “We strongly condemn the vandalism of Kobiguru Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral home in Bangladesh’s Sirajganj district. Gurudev is a symbol of Bengal’s cultural heritage and a global icon of literature and humanism. Such acts of disrespect are an affront to every Bengali’s identity and pride.”

It stated, “We urge the Central Govt. to take cognizance of this grave incident and initiate bilateral dialogue to ensure that the concerned authorities in Bangladesh act swiftly and bring the culprits to justice. Our icons are not collateral damage for mob fury.”

Echoing the ruling party, state BJP said, “Kaviguru Rabindranath Thakur concluded his poem Bangamata with the lines: Of Seven Crore children, O Enchanted Mother, You have made them Bengalis but not yet human. Today, looking at the tragedy of Bangladesh, these words express similar unforgivable pain.”

“A nation that forgets its history and its roots and sells its soul, will plunge into the darkness of a pit. The Islamist forces in Bangladesh have destroyed the ancestral house of Rabindranath Thakur, who wrote their national anthem. In Sirajganj’s Shahjadpur, this historic house of the great poet has been demolished.”

BJP added, “Rabindranath Thakur is far beyond this emptiness. He symbolizes Unity, Culture, Humanity, and a legacy that will stay till humanity exists. The palpable slow death of a nation's conscience into the hands of a barbaric spectacle of communal slavery is a sign of a bleeding civilization that can never recover."