TMC and Congress Swap Leaders in Murshidabad Battleground

Berhampore: Both ruling Trinamul congress and opposition congress in Murshidabad now busy in defection politics before assembly election. On Tuesday Congress Nowda Panur gram Panchayet Pradhan Yesmin Khatun and others 100 congress workers left congress and joined Trinamul congress today. Beldanga TMC mla Hasanuzzaman Seikh welcomed them in Trinamul congress, Congress prodhan said " I failed to developmental projects in our area, so joined Trinamul congress for our areas total development. Meanwhile former Bhagwangola assembly mla and former Murshidabad INTTUC president of Trinamul congress trade Union left TMC in disgust and joined congress. Former Berhampore MP Adhir Chowdhury welcomed Mr.Sarkar. Abu Sufian Sarkar said " TMC is now full corupt party and veteran leaders have no place, so I decided to return my old party congress again and will uproot Trinamul congress from Bhagwangola assembly. "