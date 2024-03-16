Top
Home » Nation

TMC Against Seven-phase LS Polls in WB

Nation
Rajib Chowdhuri
16 March 2024 2:47 PM GMT
Trinamul Congress worker Sahidul Ali Sheikh had a dispute with Baruipur East TMC MLA Bibhas Sardars aides over the playground of a local club.(DC file photo)
x
TMC Against Seven-phase LS Polls in West Bengal (Representational Image)

Kolkata: The Trinamul Congress has objected to the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections for the 42 seats in West Bengal. State finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya claimed, “We repeatedly had sought the LS polls be held in one or two phases in Bengal because we found that the minimal phases help people to cast their votes freely and increase their turnout here. Still the number of phases has been stretched to seven.”

She also pointed out: “If there are multiple phases, voter turnout drops like it happened in 2019 compared to its previous occasion. It is also against federal structure as it helps those, who have the moneypower, to mobilize their funds fully by utilizing the time they get out of multiple phases.”

Bhattacharya added, “Many bigger states are going to have one phase poll. There was no need to hold the LS polls here in seven phases.” Among the 42 seats in Bengal, three seats each will go to the first two phases.

These are Coochbehar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri on April 19 and Darjeeling, Raiganj and Balurghat on April 26. The third phase on May 4 will cover Malda North, Malda South, Murshidabad and Jangipur.

On May 13, Berhampore, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman–Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum– will go to polls in the fourth round, followed by Bongaon, Barrackpore, Howrah, Uluberia, Serampore, Hooghly and Arambagh– in the fifth phase on May 20.

While the sixth phase on May 25 will cover Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur, the seventh and final round will have Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Joynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar on June 1.





( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
West Bengal Lok Sabha Polls General Elections Schedule 
Rest of India West Bengal 
Rajib Chowdhuri
About the AuthorRajib Chowdhuri

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X