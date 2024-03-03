TMC Accepts Kunal's Resignation as Spokesman

Kolkata: West Bengal's ruling Trinamul Congress has accepted the resignation of journalist Kunal Ghosh as it's spokesperson on the eve of Lok Sabha Election. On Saturday evening, Mr Ghosh confirmed this on X-handle.

However, TMC is yet to decide on his wish to quit another party post, state general secretary. Mr Ghosh wrote, “It is my humble request to party to accept my resignation from another post also. I will not continue in that. I will remain a party soldier only.”

On Friday, the former TMC Rajya Sabha MP, who heads the party mouthpiece Jago Bangla, sent his resignation to party supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee, also the national general secretary, about quitting his posts.

Deleting his political identity from his profile on X-handle, he announced his move, calling himself a “misfit” in the TMC system and later accused senior TMC MP of North Kolkata and Lok Sabha party leader Sudip Bandopadhyay of working for BJP and blamed him for his step.

His explosive allegation rolled into a huge controversy within TMC on Saturday when party MLA of Baranagar Tapas Roy echoed him saying, “This is a sin to pass secrets of own party to another. TMC have such people who survived on the party but harms it.”

He also predicted Mr Bandopadhyay’s defeat if he contests from North Kolkata this time and accused him of spoiling his chance to get a ticket.