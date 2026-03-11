King Of The World: Titanic Pose Statue Of Trump and Epstein Goes Viral

A controversial statue has recently gone viral on the internet, depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein in the iconic “King of the World” pose from James Cameron’s 1997 classic Titanic. The statue appeared at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., installed by an anonymous protest art collective known as The Secret Handshake. Inspired by the famous scene where Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) stands with Rose (Kate Winslet) and declares, “I’m the King of the World,” the artwork has been metaphorically titled King of the World. A poster placed beside the statue read: “Make America Safe Again.”

The statue also features a plaque with a provocative inscription. It contrasts the fictional romance of Jack and Rose -“built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches”- with the real-life friendship between Trump and Epstein.

This is not the first time such displays have appeared in the U.S. capital. In 2025, the same group installed a statue in Washington, D.C., titled Best Friends Forever, which depicted Trump and Epstein holding hands joyfully. Another installation, the Jeffrey Epstein Walk of Shame, was displayed in Farragut Square, reimagining the Hollywood Walk of Fame by spelling out the names of political candidates, billionaires, and others alleged to have close ties with Epstein.

The latest uproar comes amid heightened public scrutiny following the Department of Justice’s decision to release the Epstein files. Trump has denied any involvement in illegal activities with Epstein. Meanwhile, artistic protests continue to emerge across the United States, with new installations being discovered almost daily.