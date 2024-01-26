Tirupati Police Recover 400 Mobile Phones Worth Rs.72 Lakh

Tirupati: The Tirupati district police have recovered 400 lost and stolen mobile phones estimated to be worth around Rs.72 lakh, as part of their 'Mobile Hunt' programme.

On Thursday, superintendent of police P. Parameswara Reddy revealed that the mobile hunt services have become very popular, with locals and visiting devotees alike using it to locate their missing phones. He stated that the service provides timely relief for people who have lost or misplaced their phones in the temple town.

Many of these phones have been traced to various states across the country by the district police. Through eight special operations, the police have accomplished the recovery of a total of 2,630 mobile phones worth approximately Rs.4.73 crore. He commended the efforts of Cyber Crime Inspector Ramachandra Reddy and his team for recovering the mobile phones. He emphasised the importance of taking preventative measures by registering mobile phones with the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR). This proactive step greatly speeds up the process of recovering stolen or lost mobile phones, ensuring swift resolution for those affected.