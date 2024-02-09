Tirupati Police Crackdown On Ganja Peddlers

Tirupati: Tirupati district police have busted a major ganja peddling ring operating in their area by conducting a raid on Friday and seized 20 kg of ganja. Four persons, alleged to be part of the ganja smuggling and distribution network, have been arrested.

DSP Surendra Reddy revealed that the arrested include three women Bandaru Roopavathi (65), Veeranki Durga (52) and Bandaru Kumari (45) and a man S. Lokeswara Rao (47).



The DSP said the three women had been procuring significant quantities of ganja from their contacts in Narsipatnam. They would then transport the illegal substance to Tirupati and hand it over to Lokeswara Rao.



“Lokeswara Rao has confessed to selling ganja in small quantities to college students and unemployed youth in and around Tirupati as also Nagari and Puttur,” Surendra Reddy stated.



He said it is unfortunate that women and youth are getting trapped in the vicious drug trade. We will make every effort to rehabilitate victims of substance abuse," he underlined.