Tirupati Cop Intercepting Red Sander Smugglers Hit

Tirupati: An armed reserve (AR) constable was seriously injured in the head and had fell into coma after a vehicle loaded with red sanders logs hit him while he attempted to stop it at the Chintalapalem checkpoint in Tirupati district. On Thursday noon, constable Prabhakar was manning the check post along with the Andhra Pradesh State Anti-Red Sanders Task Force (APSRSTF), when a speeding vehicle attempted to rush through.



Prabhakar was hit when tried to intercept, he suffered grievous injuries, Yerpedu police said. The smugglers have managed to flee from the spot after the incident while Prabhakar was rushed to a private hospital in Renigunta. Doctors said that Prabhakar’s condition is critical as he fell into a coma. Based on a complaint by the APSRSTF, police has filed a case and launched a hunt for the absconding smugglers. Further investigations are underway.







