Tirupati Civic chief warns stern action over MCC violations

The commissioner announced on Monday that no person or party would be permitted to put up any form of advertising materials without prior permission from the authorities. “Legal action will be taken against anyone violating the election norms,” she cautioned.

“All existing posters and banners across Tirupati have already been removed, with flying squads appointed by the government actively patrolling the city to ensure stringent implementation of the rules. The move is aimed at ensuring a level playing field for all contenders and preventing the misuse of public spaces during the election period”, Singh said.

Political parties and candidates have been directed to seek necessary approvals before displaying any campaign materials within the constituency boundaries. As campaigning intensifies in the coming weeks, the commissioner vowed to maintain strict vigil and take prompt action against any poll code violations.



