Tirumala Spiritual Summit Wants Hindu Dharma Spread Globally

Tirupati: Spiritual leaders and pontiffs from various Hindu mutts and religious institutions across India unanimously called for the global propagation of Hindu Dharma at the ongoing Dharmika Sadas in Tirumala on Sunday.

Addressing the summit on the second day, the seers lauded Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for its efforts in promoting Sanatana Dharma and suggested ways to further its reach worldwide.

Vedurupaka Swamiji of Vijayadurga Peetham praised TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and executive officer (EO) A.V. Dharma Reddy for implementing pilgrim-friendly measures and prioritising common devotees. "I wish this duo continues in their positions in future and perform more dharmic programmes," he said.

Mukundananda Maharaj of Uttarakhand’s Jyotir Mutt emphasised equality among all living beings as the core of Sanatana Dharma. He urged TTD to promote cow protection by declaring "Gomata as Vishwa Mata."

Mannar Gudi Jiyar Swamy called upon TTD to prevent religious conversions, especially in remote areas, by propagating Hindu tenets. Anupamananda Maharaj of Ramakrishna Mutt wanted Sanskrit promoted within youth to kindle interest in dharma among youth.

Other suggestions include training rural masses the basics of dharma, curbing liquor and meat shops in Tirupati on the lines of holy cities like Dwaraka and Ayodhya, and leveraging ISKCON’s expertise in propagating Vaishnavite philosophies.

Many seers dismissed criticism of TTD as unfair. They hailed it for its success in furthering Hindu Dharma nationally and globally.

Drawing the proceedings to a close, Dwarka Sankaracharya Mutt pontiff Narayanjee Maharaj said all Hindu schools, irrespective of their philosophical differences, should unite under TTD’s guidance to protect and propagate the eternal message of Sanatana Dharma universally.

Sujayanidhi Theertha of Padaraya Mutt, Vidyananda Swamy of Udipi Kannyur Mutt, Anupamananda Maharaj of Ramakrishna Mutt, Emberumaanar Jeeyar Swamy of Alwar Tirunagari, Tamil Nadu, Kamalananda Bharati Swamy of Bhuvaneshwari Peetham, Soundarajan of Chilkur Balaji Temple, Subhudhendra Theertha Swamy of Raghavendra Mutt, Revathi Ramana Das of Iskcon, Tirupati, Vidya Prakasanandagiri Swamy of Suka Brahma Ashram, Sadagopan Ramanuja Jeeyar of Srivilliputtur and Vidya Vijaya Theertha Swamy of Bengaluru spoke on the occasion.