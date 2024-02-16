Tirumala Hills Spruced up for Ratha Sapthami Festival

The festivities mark Surya Jayanthi, the birth anniversary of Surya, the Sun god. Ratha Saptami holds great significance as Lord Malayappa will be bathed at sunrise on the golden Surya Prabha vahanam, led by seven horses.The day's rituals will begin before dawn with the Surya Prabha vahanam. Lord Malayappa will bless devotees between 5:30am and 8am as he is taken on procession along the four mada streets to the northwest corner of the temple.According to priests, this is when the rising Sun takes blessings from the Lord. Devotees who witness this and offer prayers are believed to be rid of any Surya doshas or other problems caused by the planet.The Surya Prabha Vahanam will be followed by the Chinna Sesha vahanam (9-10 am), the Garuda vahanam (11 am-12 noon), the Hanumanta vahanam (1-2 pm), the Kalpavruksha vahanam (4-5 pm) and the Sarva Bhoopala vahanam (6-7 pm) and conclude with Chandraprabha vahanam (8-9 pm).Rituals also include Chakra Snanam between 2 and 3pm.Elaborate arrangements have been made by the TTD. Its officials, led by executive officer AV Dharma Reddy inspected the four mada streets and ensured facilities like shelters, cooling plants and continuous supply of food and water for devotees witnessing the festivities. Over four lakh laddus have been stocked as prasadam.