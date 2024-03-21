Tirumala Gears up for Annual Thumburu Theertha Mukkoti Festival

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is making elaborate arrangements for the annual Thumburu Theertha Mukkoti festival, on March 25, coinciding with the auspicious Phalguna Pournami and the advent of Uttara Phalguni star.

The sacred torrent festival, one of the major events at the holy Tirumala hills, attracts thousands of devotees every year who undertake a challenging 3-km trek to take a holy dip in the sacred Thumburu Pushkarini.However, with the festival falling during peak summer, the TTD has appealed to pilgrims that only those physically fit, aged up to 60 will be permitted to trek the path this year, due to the health and safety concerns.To ensure the wellbeing of devotees, those with obesity, heart ailments, asthma or other chronic diseases will not be allowed to participate in the trek.The timings for devotees have also been restricted from 5 am to 3 pm on March 24 and 5 am to 11 am on March 25.Elaborate arrangements are being made by the TTD to facilitate a safe and smooth festival. These include food and water distribution points with deployment of Srivari Sevaks, personnel of the forest department and Vigilance along the trekking path for safety, arranging medical teams with ambulances on standby, continuous public announcements on safety precautions and guidelines, and running of APSRTC buses to transport devotees from Gogarbham to Papavinasanam.“With these steps in place, the TTD is ensuring the ancient Thumburu Theertha Mukkoti festival can be held with spiritual fervour while prioritising the health and wellbeing of devotees under the summer conditions,” a temple official said.