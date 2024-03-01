Tipper Lorry Linked to BRS Secunderabad Cantonment Legislator G. Lasya Nanditha Death Traced

Hyderabad: The Patancheru police on Friday identified the tipper lorry that was reportedly involved in the accident that claimed the life of BRS Secunderabad Cantonment legislator G. Lasya Nanditha on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) on February 23. The driver is absconding.

The vehicle (TS 08 UJ 0025) which was registered on the name of Rocksand Minerals Private Limited of Banjara Hills, owned by Purnachand Putluri. The vehicle was penalised for traffic violations in Miyapur on February 20, and a Rs 1,600 challan for breaking rules to enter the city is pending.



Police had obtained the details of seven tippers which had crossed the Sultanpur toll plaza just a few minutes before the accident. Following investigations that cleared the other vehicles, the officials found that the vehicle had gone to Bengaluru. Police have also initiated a probe to find out why the tipper proceeded to Bengaluru days after the mishap took place.



"We will serve notice to the vehicle owner to appear for questioning. We will also record statements of the driver and the vehicle owner," a police official said. The police would also question Nanditha’s car driver Akash for more details.



