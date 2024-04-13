Time To Make Political Dynasties ‘Irrelevant’: J P Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Friday launched a scathing attack on the culture of family politics prevailing in the country, saying that ‘Time has come to make political dynasties irrelevant’.

Addressing a public meeting in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Nadda said that the political dynasties were only promoting their family members.

In Chhindwara also, Congress veteran Kamal Nath is practicing dynastic politics by promoting his family members in politics, he said.

“But, time has changed. Chhindwara has changed. Time has come to make the political dynasties including that of Mr Nath sit at home and irrelevant”, he said.

He termed the INDIA bloc as a formation of political dynasties which have the only objectives of saving the corrupt and promoting the dynasties.

Mr Nadda accused the Congress of dividing people on the basis of caste, religion, region and economic strata to do politics.

“The Congress party was earlier dividing people and pitting brother against brother for a long time. People were divided on the basis of caste, religion, regions, backward and forward by the Congress to rule. The Congress pursued vote bank politics”, he said.

Mr Nadda said that the Congress got everyone’s vote, but formed the government of one caste, section or community.

“It was not an inclusive government”, he added.

But, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the language, culture and style of politics in the last ten years and introduced politics of development, he said.

“Vote bank politics will no longer work now”, he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Nadda also addressed a public meeting in Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh.

BJP has intensified efforts to wrest Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency, held by the family of Congress veteran Kamal Nath for the last 44 years, in the ensuing polls.

Mr Nath himself won the seat nine times earlier before leaving it for his son Nakul in 2019 LS polls.

Nath Junior is now seeking re-election from Chhindwara as a Congress candidate in the ensuing LS polls.

BJP has successfully wooed around 2,000 workers and leaders of Congress, including a sitting MLA, former MLAs, and elected representatives of various civic bodies in Chhindwara district to its fold to weaken Mr Nath’s position in the constituency.

Chhindwara is going to LS polls along with five other seats in the first phase of elections in Madhya Pradesh on April 19.

BJP had won 28 out of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh in 2019 LS polls, leaving Congress to bag the lone seat of Chhindwara.