Tigress Released Back into Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Reserve Forest

Kurnool: A three year old tigress that was injured after getting caught in a wire snare in the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve in Andhra Pradesh, was rescued by NSTR staff with the help of NGO ResQ.

The tigress got ensnared near some agricultural fields after it strayed out of the forest area towards the fringes following an influx of lakhs of pilgrims making their way on foot through the forest to the Srisailam temple in Kurnool district.

After nursing it back to health for a few days, it was released back into the tiger reserve late on the night of March 8, 2024.