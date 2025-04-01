Tigress Found Dead in Jim Corbett National Park, Elephant Attack Suspected

A tigress was found dead in Jim Corbett National Park’s Dhela range on Sunday morning, marking the second big cat death in the reserve this year, officials said.

Saket Badola, director of the national park, confirmed that the carcass was discovered by forest staff and villagers around 7:30 am. Following the discovery, the body was sent for a postmortem examination.

“The postmortem report indicates a skull depression, and elephant footprints were found near the site. We suspect that an elephant trampled the tigress,” Badola stated. He also confirmed that all internal organs were intact.

This incident raises concerns about wildlife conflicts in the reserve, which is home to a significant population of tigers and elephants. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent further incidents.

Further investigations are underway to determine the exact circumstances of the tigress’s death.