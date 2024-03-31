Tiger Triumph 2024 Concludes: India-US Showcase Teamwork in Humanitarian Relief

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam bid farewell to Exercise Tiger Triumph 2024 as the closing ceremony unfolded aboard the USS Somerset on Saturday. This bilateral tri-service exercise focused on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and underscored the strong strategic partnership between India and the United States.

The exercise unfolded in two phases. The first, held from March 18 to 25 in Visakhapatnam harbor, fostered collaboration through pre-deployment discussions, specialist exchanges, friendly sports competitions, ship tours, and cultural events. Notably, personnel from both navies celebrated Holi together, showcasing India's vibrant culture.The second phase, at sea from March 26 to 30, saw intensive maritime drills followed by a simulated HADR operation. Troops landed at Kakinada to establish a joint command center, relief camp, and medical facility. Additionally, Indian and US Navy helicopters (UH-3H, CH-53, and MH-60R) conducted cross-deck operations off the coasts of Visakhapatnam and Kakinada.India deployed an impressive array of resources, including a landing platform dock, landing ship tanks with landing crafts and helicopters, a guided-missile frigate, and long-range maritime patrol aircraft. The Indian Army contributed an infantry battalion group with mechanized forces, while the Air Force provided a medium-lift aircraft, a transport helicopter, and a Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT).The US task force mirrored India's efforts with a landing platform dock equipped with landing craft air cushions and helicopters, a destroyer, maritime reconnaissance and medium-lift aircraft, and US Marines. Special forces from all three Indian service branches participated alongside their US counterparts in joint operations throughout the exercise.This successful exercise signifies the growing cooperation between India and the US in responding to natural disasters and humanitarian crises.