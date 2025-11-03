Tiger Pugmarks Spotted in Odisha’s Keonjhar Forests, Officials Step Up Monitoring

Bhubaneswar: Wildlife officials in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Monday confirmed the presence of tiger pugmarks in the Machhagada area, located under the Patana forest range near the Karanjia boundary, sparking renewed interest in the movement of big cats across northern Odisha’s forest corridors.

According to forest officials, a patrolling team detected the footprints during a routine inspection of the protected forest. The discovery has prompted intensified monitoring across the region, which lies along a crucial wildlife corridor linking the Similipal Tiger Reserve with adjoining forest divisions.

“We have recorded fresh tiger pugmarks in the Machhagada beat near the Karanjia border under the Saharpada section. The impressions match those of a sub-adult tiger previously documented in the region,” said Dhanraj Hanumant Dhamdhere, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Keonjhar.

He added that the department has deployed special teams for continuous surveillance and installed 35 camera traps to capture photographic evidence of tiger movement.

“As per information from the Similipal Tiger Reserve authorities, a tiger aged around 20–22 months had earlier strayed from the core area into the Thakurmunda–Karanjia region. The recent pugmarks suggest that the same animal might be traversing through Keonjhar’s forests,” Dhamdhere said.

Officials have identified an extensive tiger corridor stretching from Similipal and Thakurmunda through Rebena and Satkosia, passing via Anandpur, Santoshpur Reserve Forest, and Atei Reserve Forest. The Atei forest, in particular, is described as a dense and ecologically suitable habitat for large carnivores.

“Although no direct sightings have been reported yet, the presence of pugmarks indicates that tigers continue to move through this landscape from time to time,” the DFO said, emphasising the importance of maintaining habitat connectivity and minimizing human intrusion.

The forest department urged villagers in the surrounding areas to remain alert and avoid venturing deep into the forest. Awareness drives and joint patrols have been initiated to ensure both community safety and the protection of wildlife.