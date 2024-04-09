Top
Tiger Kills Cow, Man Seeks Ex-gratia

8 April 2024 7:20 PM GMT
Tiger Kills Cow, Man Seeks Ex-gratia
(Representational Image: Twitter)

Adilabad: A tiger killed a cow in Siddapur in the Bejjur forest range in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. The cow belonging to one Gurle Shankar cow went into Siddapur forests for grazing on Saturday and did not return. Shankar informed forest officers beat officer Venkatesh visited the scene and found that a tiger moving the area killed had killed the cow. Shankar appealed to Bejjur range officer Dayakar to sanction compensation.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
