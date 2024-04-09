Tiger Kills Cow, Man Seeks Ex-gratia

Adilabad: A tiger killed a cow in Siddapur in the Bejjur forest range in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. The cow belonging to one Gurle Shankar cow went into Siddapur forests for grazing on Saturday and did not return. Shankar informed forest officers beat officer Venkatesh visited the scene and found that a tiger moving the area killed had killed the cow. Shankar appealed to Bejjur range officer Dayakar to sanction compensation.